IGP/PSC Faceoff: Fate Of 11 DCPs, 8 CPs Who Boycotted Promotion  Interview In Limbo

Nineteen senior officers who boycotted a promotion interview exercise, scheduled to be conducted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) are likely to retire at their current ranks, THE WHISTLER reports.

The officers include eight commissioners of police (CPs) due for the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-Generals of Police (AIGs) and 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) awaiting promotion to CPs.

The PSC, a week ago suspended the promotion of the officers on the grounds of insubordination after the officers allegedly ignored the process at the behest of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the affected officers who are near retirement age or years in service in the coming weeks and months are liable to be pensioned off with the outlined benefits of the ranks they would retire on.

Eight CPs due for promotion to AIG are most likely to be affected by the development because it would reduce their chances for consideration to become the IGP with the official retirement of the current one due on March 1, 2023.

Displeased by the consequences of allegedly obeying the directives of the IGP, some of the officers individually reached out to the commission pleading that they rescind their decision on the matter.

“They are calling to complain that they did not independently refuse to show up, but they acted on the instruction of the IGP,” an official of the commission told THE WHISTLER.

While the commission believes that the officers have a chance to partake in the mandatory promotion interview should it decide to hold a plenary session before the February 25, presidential election, there are uncertainties about its possibility.

The commission, however, intends to find a way to resolve the issue, THE WHISTLER learnt.

When contacted on the allegation, the Force Spokesperson CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the situation was totally the commission’s issue and not of the Police to comment on.

On his part, the PSC Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani said he is yet to be briefed on any development to that effect, hence “there is no update yet on the case”.