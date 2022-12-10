I’ll Secure Abuja If You Vote Me, Atiku Promises FCT Residents At Rally

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to restore peace in the Federal Capital Territory if voted into power.

He made the pledge on Saturday during the party’s presidential rally in Abuja where his supporters staged a Walk For Unity from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Flanked by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign- Council, PCC, and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, Atiku lamented that Abuja residents can no longer go to farm due to insecurity.

He reminded the people of what the PDP administration did between 1999 and 2015 in the nation’s capital.

He promised the party under his leadership as president will replicate that and give to the people “all your entitlements under the current constitution, all the appointments that belong to Abuja.”

“If what you have demanded requires constitutional review, we assure you that we shall support that constitutional review so that your aspirations are protected and guaranteed in our new constitution,” he stressed.

More importantly, he pointed out that, “We have pledged to restructure this country, in the process of restructuring, we shall give you all that you are demanding. I want to assure you that, and I want to promise you that.

“Currently we have challenges. Can you imagine Abuja not secured? Can you imagine Abuja the federal capitals not secured? We shall protect Abuja and secure it for your own safety.”

Speaking about his policy document which contained five point agenda, the former Vice President promised to “unify this country. Every part of this country will be given a sense of belonging. No part will be sidelined, no part will be marginalised. That is how to bring a sense of unity in a country like Nigeria.

“We have pledged to restore security, it is very very essential that we give everybody peace: a farmer peace to go to the farm, a trader peace to trade, peace to everybody. It is only when there is peace that we can undertake our different aspirations.

“We have promised that education is key to youth development. We have the highest number of out of school children.

“We will make sure that these children go back to school. Not only that, we will make sure that our universities reopen forever and ever.

“The people of Abuja, before anybody feels the impact of government, you will be the first because you are in the federal capital. I promise that a PDP administration will fulfill all these obligations,” Atiku said.