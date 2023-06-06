I’ll Work With You For Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu Tells Lawmakers

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, expressed his readiness to work with the state’s 10th Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu said the legislative arm is an indispensable pillar of democracy, adding that it is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of the people.

The governor stated this in his speech at the proclamation of the state 10th Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja.

“I stand ready to work with the 10th Assembly, collaborating to drive impactful policies, and fostering an environment where the hopes and dreams of every Lagosian can be realized,”Sanwo-Olu said.

“Today, we come together to commemorate a momentous occasion, the proclamation of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly. This ceremony symbolizes not just the continuity of our democratic journey, but also the vital role of legislative power in our system of governance.

“The legislature, an indispensable pillar of our democracy, plays an essential role in the journey we have embarked upon. It is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of our people, a crucial partner in the quest for good governance, and a custodian of our shared democratic values.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, the Assembly is a testament to the strength of democracy in the state and the commitment of Lagosians to the pursuit of excellence.

“Lagos State has always been a citadel of resilience and dynamism, leading the path in innovation, development, and cultural diversity. As we embark on this new journey, we are reminded of our shared commitment to bolster the prosperity of Lagos State and improve the lives of every Lagosian.

“As we inaugurate this Assembly today, you will also be conducting the election of the Speaker and other principal officers, a constitutional function that further demonstrates the strength of our democratic values. It is a significant event, reminding us that the principles of fairness, respect for majority rule, and protection of the rights of the minority are the bedrock of our democracy,” the governor noted.

Stressing on the importance of collaboration, he said the executive and the legislative arms of government are partners in democratic journey.

“As we look to the future, let us remind ourselves of the importance of cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect. The Executive and the Legislature are partners in this democratic journey. Our shared goal is to create a Lagos where everyone thrives, where opportunities abound, and where our cultural diversity propels us forward,” he said.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remember the words of John Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” I believe in the leadership that will emerge in this 10th House of Assembly. I am confident that our collective efforts will usher in an era of unprecedented growth and development for Lagos State.”

Following the governor’s proclamation of the 10th Assembly, the immediate past Speaker of the ninth Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, was re-elected for the third consecutive time as Speaker.

Also elected were Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the Deputy Speaker; Noheem Adams as Majority Leader; Adedamola Kasunmu was elected the Deputy Majority Leader.

Others were Mojeed Fatai of Ibeju Lekki I as the Chief Whip, while David Setonji was elected Deputy Chief Whip.

According to the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, the 10th Assembly has 20 new members, while 20 are returning members.

Also, out of the 40 members of the Assembly, 38 were elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while two were elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).