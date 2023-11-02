‘This Bridge Is Not Marketplace’ – Sanwo-Olu Warns Traders As He Commissions Yaba Red Line Rail Overpass

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, commissioned the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba and warned traders that the bridge is not for displaying wares.

The governor noted that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure zero tolerance for any abuse of the infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu said that in the coming weeks, Red Line trains would begin a pre-inauguration test run, as the project nears completion, adding that this would be followed by commissioning and formal operations of the metro line in 2024.

He called on road users to protect the infrastructure from vandals and arsonists.

He said: “These projects have been implemented at huge cost. We should not feel unconcerned when societal enemies are bent on destroying our commonwealth. I ask all road users to protect this bridge from vandals and other societal enemies.

“Let me reiterate that this bridge is not a marketplace; the steps, ramps, and sidewalks are not for displaying wares. Our law enforcement agencies have been given strict instructions to ensure zero tolerance for any misuse of this facility.”

The overpass bridge is one of the new bridges built by the state government on the Red Line rail alignment to eliminate vehicular/pedestrian and train traffic interaction.

Others are Oyingbo, Mushin and Ikeja overpass bridges. According to him, the remaining three overpass bridges were at their completion stages, adding that they would be opened to traffic before the end of December.

He said: “Today, we are witnessing another leap in the fulfilment of our promise under the Traffic management and Transportation pillar of our development agenda. Three years ago, we undertook the task to construct four bridges across rail lines between Oyingbo and Ikeja, the objective to bring relief to our teeming residents by reducing congestion and improving travel time as well as the cost of commuting. Over the years, we recorded avoidable fatal accidents on railway crossings, most of the time due to human errors.

“Today, we are formally inaugurating a key component of the infrastructure projects initiated to bring about traffic improvement and solutions to the challenges encountered. This event is, therefore, significant because it signifies the completion phase of the Red Line project. Before the end of the year, other overpass bridges at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo will be formally commissioned and there will be no more occurrence of train-vehicle accidents at these locations.”

The Red Line rail is about 96 per cent completed, the governor said in September during the flag off of commercial operations of the Blue Line rail.

When fully operational, it is expected to move more than 500,000 passengers everyday. This translates to 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers a month.

The Red Line rail spans 37 Kilometers and runs from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations in Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.