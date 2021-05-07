IPOB Leader Releases Photos Of Members Killed In Imo, Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Pursuing Wrong Strategy

A former second-in-command to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Mazi Uche Mefor, has released pictures of “Biafra youths” allegedly killed by troops while they were on a mission to attack a police station in Imo State last Thursday.

Uche Mefor accused Kanu of pushing Biafra youths towards their death by encouraging violence instead of planning strategic response.

He also accused Kanu of behaving like an “empror” by failing to consult all major stakeholders in the Southeast before setting up the ESN.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the killing of no less than eight suspected IPOB members by the Imo state Joint security operatives on Thursday night when they attempted to attack Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters.

The joint security operatives also recovered seven vehicles from the IPOB members.

Mefor, who released a statement on Friday with pictures of the IPOB members killed in the incident, said the attackers killed by security operatives are “Biafran youths”.

The statement reads in parts:

“A devastatingly sad situation.May the souls of these valiant, gallant Biafran youths continue to rest in peace.

“A seriously flawed strategy that lacks dept, tact and finesse, we repeat. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, you lied against many of us, called us traitors, mobilised your anarchic IPOB zealots to blackmail and defame us and many others for advising you against taking avoidable perilous, and suicidal mission like this. Why are you hiding the casualties? “

“We maintain that the issue of security is not a one-man, unilateral show but a collaborative and collective endeavour.”

“You want to be an emperor and that is why you refused to consult adequately with important stakeholders. But you should have been reminded that Biafraland is not an empire.

“We ask this questions again: who are the victims and casualties of this avoidable self-inflicted, self-destructive, violent campaign of threat, horror , violence and vendetta? Why wilfully making Biafraland a theatre of war/battlefield and that of hostilities?

“The effect of this fundamentally jaundiced strategy is that Biafraland is likely to be heavily militarised and militantised at the expense of monumental loss of lives of our youths, economic strangulation and potential, indeterminate humanitarian crisis while other parts of Nigeria will remain peaceful due to absence of effective strategy.”