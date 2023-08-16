Imo Govt Hosts Super Falcon Players, Rewards Them With 10,000 Dollars And Landed Properties

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Heroics of the Super Falcon Players at the FIFA Women World Cup still resonates across the nation as the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma played host to the players who are of Imo State extraction.

The players comprising Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadizie, Osinachi Ohale and Tochukwu Oluehi were part of the Falcons team that crashed out of the world Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand during a penalty shootout after a goalless 90 minutes with the female team of England.

Uzodinma praised the heroics of the ladies at the tournament and said that for them, “The Prophet must be known in his hometown.”

He promised them a cash donation of $10,000 each and a plot of land in Owerri while challenging them to continue in these might as the goal is to bring the world cup home.

He said, “The Prophet must be known in his hometown. You are from Imo State and have a responsibility to give you all the support to encourage you in your career and ensure that whatever that we can do to support the growth and advancement of your career, we will do that. So officially we are welcoming you and actually think that you deserve also to be appreciated by a state government.

“That is the main reason for this meeting and also in our own way whatever token we use to show appreciation for quality representation you’ve done to our state and the country. The country is very diverse in that diversity, we have shown that we can do better than so many other groups.

“So while wishing you the best of luck, do not relent on your efforts to take the trophy because we are looking forward to the day you bring home the trophy.

“We would also like to encourage you by way of support. First, I would like to give you all one plot of land in Owerri and also give you a cash reward of $10,000.

“Before you leave, you drop your particulars for the allocation of the land to the principal secretary while in few minutes time they’ll come with a cash promise so I can give you for you to leave this place. So thank you.”

In her response, Desire Oparanozie thanked the governor and described him as a father who has shown love, care and support even when they had a not so good tournament.

“In your generosity, you also deemed it fit to reward us after a not so good tournament for us , you also appreciate what we put out there. You appreciate the fact that we are from Imo State and we’re flying the flag of the state and that of the Nigeria.

“And then you decided to reward us in your capacity. We want to use this opportunity to say thank you for what you did and also use this opportunity again at the world stage to also state that you’re not obligated to do this, but being who you are, father of all, you deemed it fit within your capacity to call us here.

“We have other players from other states. Their governors didn’t do this for them, but because of the love you have for us.”