Hawaii Wildfire: Death Toll Reaches 101 As Biden Approves $700 Relief Payment Per Household

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in Hawaii has reached 105 with around 1300 people still missing.

THE WHISTLER reported that the wildfires, which started on Tuesday, August 8, was due to a combination of drought conditions and passing winds caused by Hurricane Dora.

American President, Joe Biden, approved one-time payments of $700 per household through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with immediate needs in the wake of the disaster.

However, Hawaii residents are complaining about the pace of the government’s response to the disaster, comparing it to its response and donations to Ukraine ever since it was invaded by Russia.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said he would visit Hawaii with the first lady as soon as he could, adding that all available federal assets in the area would be dedicated to recovery efforts including the US Military and the Coast Guard.

“Every asset they need will be there for them. And we’ll be there in Maui as long as it takes,” Biden said.

Hawaiian officials have said they foresee the death toll rising as the search continues to the areas that were worst hit by the fires in Maui, adding that only 25 of the affected area has been searched so far for human remains.

Some Hawaiian residents who spoke to the BBC shared their frustration at the lack of response from the government and other organizations.

While some complained about road closures preventing people from neighbouring cities from helping, others stated that locally sourced supplies are being turned away by the government officials on the ground.