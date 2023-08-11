Imo Govt Sets Up Secret Monitoring Team To Arrest Fake TaskForce Officials.

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Approves Handsome Reward For Whistleblowers

The Imo State Government has matched words with action by setting up a secret Taskforce that will immediately arrest and prosecute persons, groups, officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government or government appointees who directly, indirectly or covertly engage or encourages the disobedience to the Governor’s order.

This was contained in a press statement by the Chief Technical Adviser to the Government on Environment, Barr. Willie Amadi on Friday.

Governor Hope Uzodinma had on Thursday banned all unauthorized levy collection and Taskforce in the state and affirmed that the only agency responsible for the collection of tax and levies in the state remains Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IRRS).

Amadi however, encouraged the public to take pictures and videos of the criminals for further investigation and prosecution, assuring that their identities will be well protected. He added that a handsome reward awaits any genuine report.

He said: “The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma in appreciation of the hardship arising from the recent removal of fuel subsidy has banned all government Task Forces engaged in the collection of all levies, fines and tolls for alleged contravention by bus drivers, private vehicles and market traders in the State except the Imo Internal Revenue Services Task Force with immediate effect.

“A Secret Taskforce has been directed to monitor the immediate enforcement, arrest and prosecution of any persons, groups, Ministries, Department and Agencies of government or government appointees who directly, indirectly or covertly engages or encourages the disobedience to the Governor’s order.

“The general public is hereby directed to obtain Video and Picture evidences and descriptions of any operations by the banned Task Forces and forward them to the WhatsApp number listed below 09157577816 for prompt investigation and punishment.

“Please note that the Governor has assured that the identity of all genuine informants will be rewarded and treated with utmost confidentiality. “