Imo Launches Small Claims Court For Speedy Resolution Of Minor Financial Disputes

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has inaugurated a dedicated Small Claims Court to handle judicial matters involving claims of N5 million or less. The new court aims to provide a faster, simpler, and more affordable avenue for resolving minor financial disputes and ease the burden on both the court system and citizens.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Hon. Justice B.A Njemanze pavilion, saw Deputy Governor Professor Placid Njoku representing Governor Uzodinma.

He emphasised the importance of appointing time-sensitive and empathetic judges to effectively handle cases in the Small Claims Court.

The court will act as a specialized legal body with the authority to address small-value financial disputes.

Its simplified procedures and relaxed formalities set it apart from traditional courts, offering both reduced expenses and expedited timelines for case resolution.

Speaking at the event, the Imo Chief Judge, Honourable Justice T.E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, disclosed that the conventional method of justice delivery is cumbersome, time-consuming and sometimes frustrating with backlogs of cases sandwiched with many other issues, which causes undue delay in cases that can be easily decided.

The Small Claims Court will be regulated by the Imo State Magistrates Courts Law Practice Directions 2023, which has designated some Magistrates as Small Claims Court and which came into effect on Ist December 2023.

According to Justice Chikeka, “Law indeed is dynamic as it grows daily and we must continue to update our knowledge to meet the changes that take place.”

The Chief Judge disclosed some of the benefits of the Small Claims Court adding that it will go into the records of the administration of the governor as a people-friendly policy.

She disclosed that the Small Claims Court is working jointly with the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to create the environment for the success of the vision.

She further stated, “For the Judiciary, the idea of a Small Claims Court is most welcome, as it concurs with the globally cherished idea of people-centered justice. It is commonly understood that the Courts are the last hope of the common man and since justice delayed is justice denied that is why the Courts in their wisdom, decided on a maximum of Sixty (60) working days for the determination of matters in the Small Claims Court.