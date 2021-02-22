Abducted Kagara Students, Others Moved To Kaduna —Governor Bello

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has said the location of the 42 persons abducted from the Government Science College (GSC), Kagara, have been identified.

According to him, the students and staff of the school were located around Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

While speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels Tv, the governor gave assurances of their safe return, saying, “I believe very soon they would be back home”.

It has been over five days since 27 students, 3 teachers and 12 family members were abducted by suspected bandits and they have remained in custody of their abductors.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government announced on Sunday that 18 passengers abducted in a bus of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) had regained their freedom.

They were abducted by bandits in Kundu village, near Zungeru in Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state on February 14.