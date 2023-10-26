IMPEACHMENT: Aiyedatiwa Finally Apologises To Akeredolu

Nigeria Politics
By David Adedeji
Rotimi-Akeredolu-vs-Lucky-Aiyedatiwa-1
L-R: Rotimi Akeredolu and Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has apologised to his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa had been at loggerheads with Akeredolu and the Ondo State House of Assembly over an ongoing impeachment process initiated last month against him.

Advertisement

Akeredolu had handed over power to the Deputy Governor before he proceeded on a medical leave to Germany a few months ago but upon return, a disagreement ensued between them.

This was believed to have led to a petition calling for the Deputy Governor’s impeachment by the Ondo Assembly.

RELATED
Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu, 3 Other South-West Govs Visit Akeredolu In Ibadan

Nigeria Politics

JUST IN: Ondo Assembly Suspends Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor After Ganduje’s Intervention

The Deputy Governor, while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, apologised to Governor Akeredolu for unnamed wrongdoings.

He blamed some political actors in Ondo State for the brawl between himself and his boss, saying “They capitalised on the absence of Governor Akeredolu to cause crisis between us.”

Advertisement

Aiyedatiwa confirmed that he has met with his boss twice since his arrival to the country, noting that opportunities have not presented themselves for them to discuss the issue between them.

Details shortly…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement