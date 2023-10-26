IMPEACHMENT: Aiyedatiwa Finally Apologises To Akeredolu

165 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has apologised to his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa had been at loggerheads with Akeredolu and the Ondo State House of Assembly over an ongoing impeachment process initiated last month against him.

Akeredolu had handed over power to the Deputy Governor before he proceeded on a medical leave to Germany a few months ago but upon return, a disagreement ensued between them.

This was believed to have led to a petition calling for the Deputy Governor’s impeachment by the Ondo Assembly.

The Deputy Governor, while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, apologised to Governor Akeredolu for unnamed wrongdoings.

He blamed some political actors in Ondo State for the brawl between himself and his boss, saying “They capitalised on the absence of Governor Akeredolu to cause crisis between us.”

Aiyedatiwa confirmed that he has met with his boss twice since his arrival to the country, noting that opportunities have not presented themselves for them to discuss the issue between them.

