Mutilated Body Of Missing Uniport Student Found In Partner’s Apartment

A 300-level student of Biological Chemistry at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Otuene Nkang reported to have been missing was found dead in her partner’s apartment with some of her vital organs allegedly missing.

Nkang, a native of Agana, Andoni local government area in Rivers, reportedly went missing on Monday, after the close of work at the medical facility where she was doing her Industrial Training.

Videos circulating on the internet showed the body of the 20-year-old student wrapped in a transparent disposal nylon at her partner’s residence.

The alleged partner had wrapped up the remains of the deceased, placed them in a wheelbarrow and was reported to have been on his way to dispose of them when he was caught by the security guards of the residential area where he resides.

The Rivers State Command is set to speak on the development in a press briefing scheduled for Thursday.