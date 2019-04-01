India Advocates Closer Ties Between Nigerian, Indian Navies

Advertisement

The Indian High Commissioner, Mr Abhay Thakur has called for closer working relationship between the Nigerian Navy (NN) and the Indian Navy (IN).

Mr. Thakur made the advocacy today when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas at the Naval Headquarters.

In a statement dated April 1, 2019 and signed by Suleman Dahun for the Chief of Naval Staff, the High Commissioner called for increased collaboration and cooperation between the NN and the IN in the areas of training, hydrography, security in the Gulf of Guinea and in developing platforms such as training ships and landing ship tanks for the NN.

Advertisement

The statement read in part: “Mr Abhay Thakur informed that he had already had discussions with Minister of Science and Technology and the National Security Adviser on the possible areas of cooperation between the Indian Government and the Nigerian Government.

“He added that the Indian Government will be willing to assist in the areas of combating insurgency and terrorism. Furthermore, he mentioned that the IN would also provide additional training slots for NN as well as also providing hydrographic assistance to the NN,” the statement added.

Responding, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas noted that the IN has always offered great support to the NN in the areas of training and military cooperation.

On training, Ibok-Ete Ibas stated that the NN will look at the various training billets of the IN to see areas where the two navies could have exchange programmes.

The CNS stated that the NN would leverage on the vast experience of the IN Dockyard Goa as it tries to develop and expand its already existing dockyards.

Advertisement

The High Commissioner of India was accompanied by the Indian Defence Adviser, Colonel Sachin Dubey.

