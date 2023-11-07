ABUJA: After U.S. Alert, Canada Warns Citizens Of Purse Snatching, Terrorism In Nigeria’s Capital

The Canadian government has warned citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and public markets across the country over possible purse snatching and terrorism.

Canada’s alert comes after the United States issued an advisory regarding an “elevated” security threat in major hotels across Nigeria’s cities.

The advisory also followed the fire incident that destroyed a part of Canada’s diplomatic office in Abuja which forced them to shut down consular services till further notice.

“Avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, including in Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings,” the government of Canada stated on its official website.

Regarding petty crimes, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, the Canadian government warned that they occur in crowded places such as public markets and popular tourist sites.

“Ensure that your belongings, including your passport and other travel documents, are secure at all times.

“Avoid walking alone and displaying any signs of affluence in public.

“Avoid all unnecessary travel after dark, when crime increases,” it advised.