INEC Declares Hope Uzodimma Winner Of Imo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the 2023 Imo State Governorship election in a landslide victory.

Uzodinma recorded a total number of 540, 008 votes after taking the major lead in all the 27 LGAs, defeating his closest opponent, PDP candidate Samuel Anyanwu, who polled 71,503 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu, garnered a total of 64, 081 votes.

See the full results below:

NJABA LGA:

APC – 8, 110 LP – 995 PDP – 2, 404 OBOWO LGA:

APC – 17,514 LP -. 3,404 PDP – 711 Oru West:

APC: 38,726 LP- 1,867 PDP – 987 Owerri North

APC – 8,536 LP – 4,386 PDP – 3,449 NWANGELE LGA:

APC – 29,282 LP – 895 PDP – 2,132 ORSU LGA

APC – 18,003 LP _. 813 PDP – 624 Ikeduru

APC – 22,356 LP – 1,377 PDP – 7,258 Owerri municipal

APC – 5,324 LP 2,914 PDP 2,180 Onuimo LGA

APC – 13,434LP – 1,753PDP – 2,676 NKWERRE LGA

APC – 22, 488LP – 1,320PDP – 2,632

ISU LGA

APC – 11,312 LP – 1,253 PDP – 2, 508 IDEATO SOUTH LGA

APC – 16, 891 LP – 1,649 PDP – 2,469 OKIGWE LGA

APC – 55, 585 LP – 2,655 PDP – 1,688 AHIAZU MBAISE

APC – 8,369 LP – 2,214 PDP – 3,507 Ehime Mbano

APC – 6,632 LP – 4,957 PDP – 681 ISIALA MBANO

APC – 10,860 LP – 2,419 PDP – 1,659 ORU EAST LGA

APC – 67, 315 LP – 3,443 PDP – 2, 202 OWERRI WEST LGA

APC. – 9, 205 LP – 2,597 PDP – 3,305 ABOH MBAISE LGA

APC – 9,638 LP – 2,435 PDP – 1,724 NGOR OKPALA LGA

APC – 14,143 LP – 2, 716 PDP – 3,451 EZINIHITTE MBAISE LGA

APC – 8, 473 LP – 3, 332 PDP – 2,784 Orlu APC – 37, 614 LP – 2,424 PDP _. 3,690

23 IHITTE UBOMA

APC. – 11, 099 LP – 2, 766 PDP – 3, 078