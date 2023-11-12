INEC Declares Hope Uzodimma Winner Of Imo Election

Nigeria Politics
By Nneoma Benson
Hope-Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the 2023 Imo State Governorship election in a landslide victory.

Uzodinma recorded a total number of 540, 008 votes after taking the major lead in all the 27 LGAs, defeating his closest opponent, PDP candidate Samuel Anyanwu, who polled 71,503 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu, garnered a total of 64, 081 votes.

See the full results below:

  1. NJABA LGA:
    APC – 8, 110 LP – 995 PDP – 2, 404
  2. OBOWO LGA:
    APC – 17,514 LP -. 3,404 PDP – 711
  3. Oru West:
    APC: 38,726 LP- 1,867 PDP – 987
  4. Owerri North
    APC – 8,536 LP – 4,386 PDP – 3,449
  5. NWANGELE LGA:
    APC – 29,282 LP – 895 PDP – 2,132
  6. ORSU LGA
    APC – 18,003 LP _. 813 PDP – 624
  7. Ikeduru
    APC – 22,356 LP – 1,377 PDP – 7,258
  8. Owerri municipal
    APC – 5,324 LP 2,914 PDP 2,180
  9. Onuimo LGA
    APC – 13,434LP – 1,753PDP – 2,676
  10. NKWERRE LGA
    APC – 22, 488LP – 1,320PDP – 2,632
  1. ISU LGA
    APC – 11,312 LP – 1,253 PDP – 2, 508
  2. IDEATO SOUTH LGA
    APC – 16, 891 LP – 1,649 PDP – 2,469
  3. OKIGWE LGA
    APC – 55, 585 LP – 2,655 PDP – 1,688
  4. AHIAZU MBAISE
    APC – 8,369 LP – 2,214 PDP – 3,507
  5. Ehime Mbano
    APC – 6,632 LP – 4,957 PDP – 681
  6. ISIALA MBANO
    APC – 10,860 LP – 2,419 PDP – 1,659
  7. ORU EAST LGA
    APC – 67, 315 LP – 3,443 PDP – 2, 202
  8. OWERRI WEST LGA
    APC. – 9, 205 LP – 2,597 PDP – 3,305
  9. ABOH MBAISE LGA
    APC – 9,638 LP – 2,435 PDP – 1,724
  10. NGOR OKPALA LGA
    APC – 14,143 LP – 2, 716 PDP – 3,451
  11. EZINIHITTE MBAISE LGA
    APC – 8, 473 LP – 3, 332 PDP – 2,784
  12. Orlu APC – 37, 614 LP – 2,424 PDP _. 3,690

23 IHITTE UBOMA
APC. – 11, 099 LP – 2, 766 PDP – 3, 078

  1. Mbaitoli
    APC – 12,556 LP – 4,007 PDP – 5,343
  2. IDEATO NORTH APC – 5,271 LP – 1,522 PDP – 2, 062
  3. OHAJI EGBEMA
    APC – 14,962 LP – 1,506 PDP – 3, 3694
  4. Oguta
    APC – 57, 310 LP – 1,941 PDP – 2,653
