INEC Postpones Voter Revalidation Until After 2027 Polls

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 general election.

Mr Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Haruna, who did not state reasons for the postponement, said the decision was taken at the commission’s meeting in Abuja.

“Following deliberations, the commission resolved to postpone the exercise until after the 2027 general election,” he said.

He described voter revalidation as a critical component of INEC’s mandate to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters.

According to him, the exercise is designed to verify and review existing voter records, ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the integrity of the voter register.

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He added that it would also provide registered voters the opportunity to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required.

Haruna reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to conducting free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.