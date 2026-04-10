Ex-Senatorial Candidate Jailed For Supplying Fuel To Boko Haram

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A former senatorial candidate in Borno State, Babagana Habeeb, was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling petrol to Boko Haram terrorists.

Habeeb, who contested the 2015 election, was convicted by the Federal High Court in Abuja on a one-count charge of aiding and abetting terrorism.

Trial Justice Peter Lifu held that the Federal Government had successfully established its case against him.

The convict, a fuel dealer in Maiduguri, Borno State, admitted in open court that insurgents had obtained fuel from his station. However, he claimed his attendants had carried out the sales.

He knelt before the court throughout the proceedings, pleading for leniency.

According to Habeeb, he has two wives and six children who depend on him. He added that he had been unable to see or communicate with any family members for over 10 years while in detention.

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The prosecution counsel, Mr. David Kaswe, from the Federal Ministry of Justice, opposed the convict’s plea for leniency.

Kaswe insisted that the logistical support Habeeb rendered to terrorists had led to the deaths of several people and the destruction of homes and properties.

While acknowledging that Habeeb had been in detention for over 10 years, the government lawyer urged the court to impose a 20-year jail term.

He maintained that Boko Haram would not have been able to use their motorcycles to launch attacks on innocent people and escape into the bush without fuel supplies.

In delivering judgment, Justice Lifu held that there was no evidence Habeeb was a Boko Haram member or had received weapons training. The judge added that the sole accusation against him was the sale of fuel to the terrorists.

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Justice Lifu further noted that the Federal Government did not refute Habeeb’s claim of having spent 10 years in pre-trial detention.

Consequently, he sentenced Habeeb to 10 years’ imprisonment, to run from the date of his arrest and detention.

The court ordered Habeeb’s release upon the signing of his release warrant, to enable him to undergo extensive rehabilitation.