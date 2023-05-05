INEC: Suspended Adamawa REC Ari Granted Bail

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has granted bail to Hudu Yanusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) who was reportedly arrested a few days ago.

Ari was granted bail three days after he was arrested and detained in police custody.

In a terse statement on Friday, the Police Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said,

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms that Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who has been in custody for interrogations by the police in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial pools in the state, has been granted administrative bail by the Police while investigations subsist.

“He is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.”

On Tuesday, Ari was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja following an alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the State.

He had announced Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the gubernatorial elections despite an inconclusive collation process.