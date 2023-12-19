Suspended Adamawa REC’s Trial Stalled Again After Accused Allegedly Slumped

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State High Court could not proceed with the trial of the suspended State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barr. Hudu Ari, after a letter of illness was presented to the court presided by Hon. Justice Benjamin M. Lawan.

According to the letter sent to the court by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Ari failed to appear before the court due to ill health.

Dr. Suleiman Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Counsel to the defendant, told the court that he had made necessary arrangement to produce Ari in court but failed due to his ill health.

He said Ari had returned to Nigeria from Niger Republic and is currently staying in Bauchi State but could not appear in court.

He said his office had filed a medical report obtained from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) as evidence to prove he was truly having health challenges.

Suleiman also tendered a letter written by the AGF, directing the court to temporary stay the prosecution of Ari pending the determination of the appeal filed before the Court of Appeal Abuja Division by APC Governorship Candidate, Aishatu Binani.

The AGF’s letter is said to have surfaced following a letter written to him by Ari through his counsel on the 15th December, 2023, informing him about his involvement in Binani’s case as well as his ill health and pleaded with him to take over the proceedings.

The letter directed the court to suspend the prosecution pending the outcome of the appeal against Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, INEC and PDP in which Ari is a principal witness.

During the court sitting, Counsel to the prosecution, Rotimi Jacobs said that the prosecution was informed that the defendant had collapsed while preparing to appear in court for trial.

He said the defendant collapsed on the 15th December, 2023 and was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.

He also noted that Ari has been writing letters and filing so many motions to stall his trial.

Rotimi therefore advised the court to issue warrant of arrest against the defendant as the only way to get him to appear before the court.

The court didn’t oblige the request contained in the AGF’s letter, and warned that the defendant is pushing the court to “the wall.”