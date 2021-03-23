Insecurity: Afenifere Asks Buhari To Resign

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to start considering resigning because he is overwhelmed by the security challenges facing the country.

The group headed by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday to sympathise with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, following the attack on him by some armed hoodlums.

The group also berated Buhari over his statement that the attack on Ortom should not be politicised.

Afenifere said Buhari was shedding crocodile tears, saying the President could not claim that he was not aware that Fulani people were behind most killings in the country these days.

Adebanjo expressed displeasure that the Buhari regime could neither apprehend perpetrators of the 2018 Agatu massacre in Benue state nor did anything to stem attack by herdsmen in the state.

The Afenifere leader asked Buhari to “desist from pretending that he is not aware his Fulani kinsmen are the perpetrators of most of the killings the country has witnessed in recent time.

“Rather than help the people of Benue the President told an embattled Ortom when he approached the Presidency for help in 2018 to go make peace with his neighbors.

“The recent admonition by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, that Nigerians should begin to defend themselves was instructive, signalling a failed state.

“The myriad of intractable crisis bedevilling the nation appeared to have overwhelmed the President who should urgently consider resigning.”

Adebanjo said restructuring which the group and other Nigerians had been advocating remained the solution to most of the problems confronting the country including insecurity.

The Afenifere leader said it was time state governors were given full charge of security in their states, saying, no outsider could know the problem facing each state like the governors there.

Pa Adebanjo said “Restructuring still remains the only way out of the doldrums for the nation if disintegration is to be avoided,” he added.