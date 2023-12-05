Insecurity: Govt Bans Masquerade Display In Imo Community

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The government of Imo State has banned all forms of masquerade display in Ideato North local government area of the state.

The ban is a precautionary measure due to the volatile nature of some parts of the state with attacks by non-state actors under the guise of secessionist groups like the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed group Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Advertisement

In a statement, the chairman of the states council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, said the ban on all forms of masquerade display by the government was as a result of insecurity in parts of the state.

Okeke warned that there will be serious sanctions to any traditional ruler or masquerade that disobeys the government directive.

The statement reads, “Considering the security situation in some parts of the state, the state government has directed that all forms of masquerade displays in all communities in your LGA should be suspended forthwith till further notice.

“Furthermore, any Traditional Ruler, or masquerade group in Ideato North LGA that disobeys this directive, will face serious sanctions from the state government.

Advertisement

“Endeavour to make sure every traditional ruler in your local government complies with this directive.”