JUST IN: Terrorists Attack Buhari’s Convoy, Kill Deputy Police Commissioner In Katsina

An advanced team of President Muhammadu Buhari was on Tuesday attacked by terrorists/bandits in Katsina State.

In a separate attack, terrorists killed Aminu Umar Dayi who was the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Dutsinma Area Command in the state.

Confirming the attack on Buhari’s team, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said two officials attached to the convoy were injured by the terrorists.

Shehu said in a statement, “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

Meanwhile, ACP Dayi was said to have been killed during an operation he led to Kurfi in the state, where his men killed a leader of the bandits.

The Katsina Police Command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement: “Today 06/07/2022 at about 1130hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering over 300, on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), ambushed ACP Aminu Umar, Area Commander, Dutsinma and team, while on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits/terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

“Consequently, the Area Commander and one other gallantly lost their lives during a cross exchange of gun fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, expresses his deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and pray to almighty Allah to repose their souls in Jannatul Firdausi.

“Dabban reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force commitment on the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state until it is completely routed out.”