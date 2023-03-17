International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President, Vladimir Putin, over alleged war crimes.

Advertisement

The claims by the court are primarily centered around the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia, BBC reports.

The ICC states that the crimes were committed in Ukraine from the 24th of February 2022, which is when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

The court made this known in a statement released on Friday, asserting that it had reasonable grounds to believe Putin committed the criminal acts directly, as well as working with others.

Moscow however, has denied the allegations, calling the arrest warrants outrageous.

The court also said Putin failed to use his presidential powers to stop the deportation of children.

Advertisement

Alongside Putin, the Russian Commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, is also wanted by the ICC for the same crimes.

Responding to the warrants, the Kremlin said it did not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said y of the iyourt’s decisions were “null and void” concerning Russia.

This is due to the fact that the ICC has no powers to arrest suspects, and can only exercise jurisdiction within the countries that are signed up to its agreement. Russia is not a signatory to that agreement.