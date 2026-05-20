International Energy Insurance Targets N17.5bn In New Capital Raise

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International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc, a Norrenberger company, has announced the commencement of its N17.5bn Public Offer, which opens Wednesday May 20, 2026.

This offer follows a formal signing ceremony held last week, signalling a significant milestone in the company’s recapitalization journey and long-term growth plans.

Under the terms of the offer, the company is making available 5,468,750,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each at a price of ₦3.20 per share.

The initiative is designed to strengthen IEI’s position within the insurance industry and enhance its capacity to deliver specialized services as a leading general insurance provider.

The company said the capital injection will provide the necessary resources to expand the company’s underwriting capabilities and improve its competitive edge in the Nigerian financial services sector.

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The transaction is being guided by CardinalStone Partners as the Lead Issuing House, with Anchoria Advisory Services, Norrenberger Advisory, and Vetiva Advisory Services Limited serving as Joint Issuing Houses.

It said the collaborative effort demonstrates the market’s confidence in IEI’s revitalized business model and its commitment to creating long-term value for its shareholders.

The public offer provides institutional and retail investors with an opportunity to participate in IEI Plc’s next phase of growth, as the Norrenberger company strengthens its capital base and expands its capacity within the insurance sector.

As the company moves into this new phase, it remains focused on operational excellence and digital transformation to better serve its growing clientele.

About International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc

International Energy Insurance (IEI Plc) is an NGX-listed general insurance company, offering specialized underwriting solutions, in property & casualty, and related risks alongside a wide range of general insurance products.

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Established in 1969 and headquartered in Lagos, IEI Plc operates as a subsidiary of Norrenberger Financial Group. Regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) under the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, and distributes its products exclusively through licensed brokers, targeting three distinct client segments: large corporations, public sector entities, and private individuals.