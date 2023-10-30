Internet Fraud: Despite Production Warrant, Naira Marley Absent In Court

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola ( a.k.a) Naira Marley, who is standing trial over alleged internet fraud, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, was on Monday, stalled and adjourned till November 13th, 2023 due to the failure of the Police to produce him in court for continuation of his trial.

This is despite a production warrant issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the accused.

Advertisement

Marley is standing trial on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud, and this is not the first time he is absent in court.

At the last sitting on October 6, 2023, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, also informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent in court owing to his detention by the Police for interrogation in respect to the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, (AKA) Mohbad.

As a result the defendant’s counsel had to pray for an adjournment of the trial.

However, Bilkisu Buhari, the prosecuting counsel, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Advertisement

Last month, EFCC went ahead and obtained a production warrant against Marley. The warrant was issued by Justice Oweibo.

Meanwhile, at the resumed sitting Monday, when the defendant was not present in court, Buhari told the court that though the prosecution served the Police the production warrant, the defendant was not brought to court.

She, therefore, prayed the court for a further date to follow up with the Police to produce the defendant. The Judge adjourned the case till November 13 and 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.