IPOB Identifies ‘Fake’ Members Behind Rape, Kidnapping, Other Attacks In South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed the identities of some persons allegedly hiding behind its name to perpetrate crime in Imo and neighboring states.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, claimed that some Ebubeagu operatives and politicians are among those fueling insecurity in the South East.

The criminals who were identified by their nicknames include: “One Nigeria, Sky from Umutanze, 2men from Umuna, Wasara, Commander from Amagu, Gezek, Akiriko Atta, No one, Double Lion and Uru.”

Powerful said IPOB will reward anyone with useful information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“These people mentioned above are behind the criminalities going on in these communities including kidnapping, car snatching and rape. IPOB is hereby declaring them wanted, and anybody who can give useful information about them will get handsome reward.

“These vampires are forcing the residents to buy them guns or give them money to continue with their barbaric activities. These are hoodlums recruited by corrupt politicians and security agencies to demonize IPOB, and now they are out of their control. They carry out this evil act right from 12am to 3am daily.

“Again, the fake self-acclaimed ESN operatives terrorizing Orlu province of our land should be brought to book. They are also part of the Killings, kidnappings and rapes going in that vicinity.

“These criminals mentioned have done a lot of damage to our people living in Orlu area of Imo State. IPOB has always told the public that the above-mentioned hoodlums are part of the criminalities going on in our land.

“No criminal should be allowed to demonize IPOB. These agents of darkness and their sponsors should be brought to book to pay for their atrocities,” he said.