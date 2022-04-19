APC Presidential Ticket For Aspirant Who Support Women – Betta Edu

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ms Betta Edu, has said only an aspirant favourably disposed to affirmative action for women will get the support of female members of the party for the presidential ticket in May.

She stated this when a campaign team of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State paid her a courtesy call in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bello is one of the presidential aspirants of the APC who has declared intention to contest for the party’s ticket.

While recognizing Bello for appointing women as heads of government agencies in his state, she said all the aspirants for the party’s presidential ticket are qualified and capable of delivering the goods for the country.

She said, “There is one very beautiful thing I love about APC. The aspirants that are coming out for the presidential tickets in APC are not in any way average. They are high above and are far above board. I have not seen one that is not good.

“Now as a party, our party will come together under the leadership of the President, Muhamadu Buhari and of course the national chairman and other leadership structures of our party to decide on who will be the candidates of our dear party.

“Before that decision is made, something requires time that we must do immediately. If indeed you are supporting a candidate in APC, you are supporting Governor Yahaya Bello, you must go out now and begin the door- to- door mobilization for registration. Go door- to -door and begin the campaign for voter registration.”

She promised that the APC women’s wing “will be going to states to mobilise women to go and register . If they don’t have their voters’ card, our work is useless even if they give any of our aspirants the ticket it will not amount to victory. So we must take our time now to go door-to- door.

Speaking further, she said, “One thing is certain; APC will not give its ticket to a presidential candidate who will not favour women. We know our President and all the glass ceilings he has broken. You know our party chairman and all the glass ceilings he has broken for women; giving us free forms.

“Please we want to speak through our SSG to encourage our governor, I will also reach out to him as I’m doing to every other governor, let us have female representatives at the National Assembly. Not just one, two, at least three. He has already started well so he should reach the final bus stop.

“For the House of Assembly we want to appeal for at least six women.”

Speaking during the visit, Mrs Ayoade Folashade Arike, the Secretary to the State Government in Kogi, who led the delegation, said Gov Bello has given women prominent positions in his administration.