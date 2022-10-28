IPOB Lawyer To Challenge Ruling Against Nnamdi Kanu’s Discharge

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq,

Lead Counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra, and his team will challenge the Court of Appeal ruling that stopped the execution of the verdict which discharged Nnamdi Kanu of all terrorism-related charges pending determination at the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

He disclosed this via his Facebook page on Friday, after the ruling was delivered in favour of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN.

He said, “Application for the stay of execution of the Judgement of the Court of Appeal ,pending the determination of the Appeal filed before the Supreme Court was today, granted by the same Court of Appeal., though presided over by entirely new panel of Justices .

” In granting the application , the Court however directed the parties to settle records and transmit same to the Supreme Court within seven days, to ensure accelerated hearing of the appeal.

“Be also informed that we will challenge today’s Ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of its judgement after conferring with the Lead Counsel – Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.”

Advertisement

He added that without any prejudice to the integrity of the Learned Justices that delivered this Ruling, “the fact that Hearing Notice on such a crucial/sensitive Ruling was served on us barely 45 minutes before the time slated for the Ruling, is pregnant with meaning. “

He urged supporters to stay calm.

“Since the appeal is now to be heard expeditiously, be assured that we will move with speed as always, in adopting the most appropriate legal strategy to ensure immediate review of the decision by the Supreme Court, and the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“I urge you all to remain calm, and be rest assured that the Ruling of the Court of Appeal today, did not interfere in any way with the status of its judgement discharging Onyendu.

“The judgement of the Court of Appeal discharging Onyendu and striking out the seven count charge still subsists, it has not been set aside,” he stated.