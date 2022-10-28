UPDATED: Kanu: Court Halts Execution Of Judgment Discharging IPOB Leader Of Terrorism Charges

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the Attorney-General of the Federation’s application seeking a stay of execution on the court’s initial judgment which discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

Recall that the Court of Appeal on October 13, discharged Kanu of the terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government, citing the ‘lawlessness’ of the executive arm of government.

But the appellate court stayed the judgement in a verdict on Friday delivered by a 3-man panel led by Justice Haruna S.

Recall that the AGF counsel, D. Kaswe, had urged the court for stay of execution of judgment contending that it contravened the interest of justice and security of the nation, particularly in the south east.

Advertisement

“Nnamdi Kanu is a flight risk who had jumped bail. We urge the honorable court to grant our application as prayed. One of the grounds of our application touches on the national security of our country,” Kaswe had said.

But Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, opined that it was forbidden to stay execution in a criminal matter because it is like stopping the liberty of a person.

Ruling on the application on Friday , Justice Haruna S. held that since the FG has already entered an appeal at the Supreme Court, it was discretionary that the final verdict on the case be made by the court above.

The judge, while staying its judgement (by another panel), also ordered the records of the proceedings before it to be immediately forwarded to the Supreme Court for final determination.