IPOB: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On Case Between Nnamdi Kanu, FG Thursday

The Supreme Court has fixed Thursday to resume hearing on the legal battle between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Federal Government.

The IPOB leader is still at the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) following the case between him and the Office of the Attorney-General of the federation.

THE WHISTLER reports that the federal government had charged the IPOB leader with treason and terrorism.

The court case has dragged on since 2015.

On October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal justices quashed all charges against Kanu, agreeing with the submissions of Mike Ozekhome SAN, the IPOB leader’s lead counsel.

The Court of Appeal, while discharging Kanu of the 15 Counts charge against him, had barred the FG from trying Kanu on charges he was facing before his forceful rendition from Kenya to Nigeria by agents of the Nigerian government on the 27th of June, 2021.

The Justices held that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from overseas was a violation of international laws and treaties on extradition.

But the appellate court later stayed its judgement after the federal government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation asked the justices that the execution of their verdict be paused.

The AGF then appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the lower court’s decision while Kanu’s lawyer urged the apex court to uphold the judgement of the Court of Appeal and order the release of his client.

The apex court was scheduled to have continued hearing on the respective cases within September but it could not because of its vacation.

On Saturday, Ozekhome in a short WhatsApp message to THE WHISTLER disclosed that the apex court will resume hearing on October 5, Thursday.

“The following appeal has been slated for HEARING at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Abuja, on THURSDAY the 5TH, OCTOBER,2023 ( SC/CR/1394/2022, NNAMDI KANU V.FED.REP OF NIGERIA V; and SC/CR/1391/2023, FED. REP OF NIG VS NNAMDI KANU,” Ozekhome stated.