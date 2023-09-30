Adamawa: 7 Arrested As Police, Miyetti Allah Disband Kidnappers’ Hideout

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa state Police Command attached to the Girei Divisional Police Headquarters, in collaboration with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, disconnected the criminal network of some kidnappers in the state.

According to a press statement by SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer Adamawa, 7 suspects were arrested in connection to kidnapping activities connecting part of Girei, Tambo, Borong villages in Girei and part of Demsa Local Government Areas.

The statement said the Command’s renewed Commitment to checkmating Crimes and criminality in the State forced it collaborate with the “Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association,” to disconnect “the criminal network of Kidnapping activities, connecting part of Girei, Tambo, Borong Villages in Girei and part of Demsa Local Government Areas.

Nguroje said the suspects are all residents of Tambo Village and Girei Local Government Area who were trailed to their hideouts after kidnapping a victim who lived in the same location identified as Koire Alhaji Ruwa and demanded a ransom of N10m.

Nguroje noted that: “Interestingly, when the Coordinator of the Organised Crime was apprehended, he immediately confessed and gave instructions to his collaborators to unconditionally release the kidnapped victim to prevent him from facing the consequences of the crime he committed. There and then, the victim was released unhurt.”

The police spokesman said the suspects were arrested on Friday, and he listed their names to include: Kabiru Muhammed (42years), Ibrahim Audu (17years), Hassan Usman (40years), Musa Sani (22years), Bello Ibrahim (35years), Abdullahi Saidu (17years) and Muhammed Abdu (40years).

He attributed the success of the arrest to the command’s renewed commitment towards checkmating crimes and criminality in the State.

“These successes are a result of the command’s renewed strategies to ensure public order, public safety and security to all citizens in the State,” he said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, expressed happiness for the success recorded and further directed a total clamp down on criminals who are bent on disrupting the peace of the public.

The CP also called on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, collaborators and their hideouts.

He equally assured the government and people of Adamawa state of the Command’s effort to dislodge all criminal hideous and black spots in the state.