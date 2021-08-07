IPOB: Why We May Sit At Home On Monday— Enugu Residents

Enugu residents express dilemma over compliance with the sit-at-home-order declared next Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Security Services.

This is despite advice from security agencies and state governments in the South East that residents should go about their lawful businesses and disregard the IPOB order.

A resident of Abakpa, Josephat Ogbu, told THE WHISTLER that, “It is not a question of assurances or not. I won’t allow my two kids to go to school. Life has no duplicate. No one knows if hoodlums would hijack the day and cause problems. The best is to shelf my activities on Monday.”

Michael Odo, a trader, said, “I’ll check the situation in the morning. I can risk it to my shop at Ogbete, but I won’t allow any of my household to go out. You never can tell how that day would look like.”

For Anthony Eze, a mechanic, “I won’t go out at all. Not just on Monday but every Monday from next week. We must show solidarity to our leader, Nnamdi Kanu. He is fighting our cause, and the only way to force his release is to collectively show solidarity to him. He is our hero.”

A staff member of a polytechnic in the state, who does not want his name mentioned, said, “I won’t take any risk at all. I have a duty to perform Tuesday, which preparations should be on Monday. I have chosen to do the work today, being Saturday, to avoid any uncertainties. But whatever would lead to loss of lives should be avoided at all costs. The government should look into the agitations of the youths, including in areas of marginalisation, to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.”

Meanwhile, a faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chidi Ibeh, weekend, said the sit-at-home-order would jeopardize efforts being made by some Igbo leaders to secure the release of Mr Kanu.



The faction stated this in a release signed by its secretary general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

According to the statement, “The sit-at-home declaration aimed at pressurizing the Nigerian authorities to release Nnamdi Kanu will destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released.

“There’s hunger and hardship in Southeastern Nigeria. Past sit-at-home orders led to massive economic losses, destruction of property, and hike in prices of food and essential materials across Southeastern Nigeria, and the Igbo painstakingly endured untold hardship. This must not continue.

“Ndigbo should ignore the sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses on Monday. IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic plans with Southern Nigerian governors and legislators to press for Nnamdi Kanu’s release without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair.”