Iran, Pakistan Presidents Speak On Phone Over War, Regional Security

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country’s “inalienable and natural” right to defend its territory amid escalating tensions following what Tehran describes as an “illegal” U.S.-Israeli military campaign.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the two leaders discussed the consequences of the attacks on Iran and broader regional security According to a statement from the Iranian presidency, the conversation also covered bilateral ties and ongoing regional developments.

“Iran did not start this war,” Pezeshkian said, accusing the United States and Israel of launching military aggression in the midst of nuclear negotiations, which targeted senior Iranian officials, civilians, and public facilities. He added that the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of this aggression, emphasizing Tehran’s efforts to ensure the safety of navigation and the secure passage of vessels through the strategic waterway.

Sharif expressed Pakistan’s regret over the attacks and extended condolences for the deaths of Iranian civilians and officials. He praised Iran for safeguarding the passage of Pakistani vessels and called for collective regional efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore sustainable peace and stability. “Pakistan has always been and will always be by the side of the Iranian government and nation,” he said.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran continues to work toward regional stability and security while seeking to strengthen cooperation among neighbouring states, even as the Middle East faces heightened military tensions.