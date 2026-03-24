Apple CEO Urges Break From Smartphone Addiction

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Apple CEO Tim Cook has delivered an unusual message for smartphone users urging them to step away from the screen and engage with the world around them.

In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, the 65-year-old executive reflected on Apple’s 50-year legacy, the challenges of recent tariffs, and the company’s expanded contributions to school music programs through its partnership with Save The Music Foundation.

Cook praised Apple’s role in bringing technology and creativity to students but said that personal connection and time spent offline are just as important.

“I don’t want people using them too much,” Cook said, referring to Apple’s own smartphones.

He added, “I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes; as if they’re scrolling endlessly.”

“This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature,” Cook urged, emphasizing the value of real-world experiences over virtual ones.

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The comments come as experts increasingly raise concerns about smartphone overuse.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry acknowledged that while smartphones have become “an integral part of life” for many, overuse can negatively affect physical and mental health.

“Excessive use of smartphones can cause not only physical discomfort but also feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression,” the authors wrote, highlighting the potential consequences of constant screen time.

Cook’s message reflects a growing trend among tech leaders to encourage users to strike a balance between digital life and personal well-being.

With Apple at the center of modern technology, his reminder serves as a call for mindfulness: enjoy human connection, appreciate nature, and don’t let scrolling consume your day.