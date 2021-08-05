Iran President Sworn-in, To Develop Relations With Nigeria, Others

The swearing-in ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, took place on Thursday, at the nation’s capital, Tehran.

His government plans to develop relations with African countries.

Raisi, took the oath of office at the parliament, before state officials and diplomats from over 80 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Italy.

THE WHISTLER reported that Raisi served as the Chief Justice of Iran before his victory at the country’s presidential poll.

Iran’s election commission chairman, Jamal Orf, had on June 16, announced that he won the country’s presidential election after securing 17.8 million votes out of 28.6 million votes cast.

On Thursday, he said that it was a privilege to serve his country to the best of his knowledge.

“At the beginning of the new century and the beginning of the second step of the revolution, I am very proud to have been entrusted with the protection of such a precious heritage by the vote of the heroic nation of Iran and I thank God Almighty for bestowing His blessings on this servant and gave me a great opportunity to serve the people,” he said as published on the Iranian government’s website.

Prior to the ceremony, Raisi met with the Speaker of the Niger Republic Parliament, Seyni Oumarou.

He stated that Iran has African countries as part of its priority.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Niger should design and implement an operational mechanism for identifying all potentials in the two countries, because the development of relations with African countries, including Niger, will be one of Iran’s priorities in the coming term,” he stated on Wednesday.