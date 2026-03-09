Iran Ready To Help Nigeria Combat Terrorism, Says Ambassador

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Raja, has expressed Tehran’s readiness to assist Nigeria in combating terrorism and sharing counterterrorism experience with Nigerian authorities.

Raja made the remark during an interview on Arise Television on Sunday while responding to allegations by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman

On Friday, Freeman, accused the Iranian government of sponsoring Islamic movements in Nigeria and West Africa as part of efforts to spread terror globally.

Freeman’s remarks came as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, staged protests in several states over the killing of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, during recent US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

“We’ve seen Iran spreading terror. We’ve seen them developing a ballistic missile programme and a nuclear programme. Nigeria has been on the receiving end of terrorism from Iran,” Freeman said.

Hours after the statement, the IMN media forum rejected Freeman’s claims, calling them “possible false-flag terrorism by the Israelis”.

“It is both inappropriate and unacceptable for the representative of a state widely found guilty of committing genocide and grave violations of international laws to lecture others about terrorism or security,” Ammar Rajab, chairman of the forum, said in a statement shared on Saturday.

Addressing the allegations on Sunday, Raja clarified that recent support rallies by Shi’ites and other groups for Iran in Nigeria stemmed from Muslims’ spiritual connection to the late Iranian leader.

“After the assassination of our supreme leader, there have been peaceful rallies, funerals, and mourning occasions.

“This does not mean that Iran is defending those groups. It is a moral and spiritual connection because they are Muslims, and we are Muslims,”he said.

Raja emphasised that Iran condemns terrorism in all its forms and has consistently taken a stand against terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world.

“We are ready to lend a helping hand. As an ambassador here, I tell Nigerian officials that we are ready to assist in combating terrorism,” he said.

“We know that Nigeria faces threats from Boko Haram, ISWAP, and others. We are ready to share our experience in counterterrorism, as we have extensive experience in the region.”

The envoy also emphasised that Iran is a victim of terrorism, noting that its foreign ministry has repeatedly taken positions against terrorist operations not only in Nigeria but also across Africa and other continents.

“We are victims, and we are ready to cooperate with African countries to combat terrorism, drawing from our experience,” Raja said.

“We condemn terrorist attacks and the crimes they have committed in Nigeria and across Africa multiple times.”

He stressed that cooperation among countries facing similar security threats remains essential to addressing terrorism, noting that stronger partnerships could help improve security and stability in affected regions.