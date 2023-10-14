Iran Supreme Leader Meets Nigeria’s El-zakzaky In Tehran, Speaks On Hamas-Israel War

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Saturday, the Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khamenei, met with the leader of the Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky, his wife and daughters, leveraging the meeting to talk about Islam’s increasing power in the world.

Imam Khamenei told El-zakzaky that despite the widespread conspiracies that are taking place, Islam’s increasing power in the world is felt.

Advertisement

Discussions of the meeting were disclosed via the Iran leader’s official Facebook page and website.

He referred to the conditions of Palestine and especially Gaza, in its conflict with Israel, as “One of the manifestations of Islam’s power today.”

Imam Khamenei underlined that “The events that have unfolded in recent days in Palestine, especially the bombings and the martyrdom of the women, the children, and the men there, have wounded people’s hearts. However, another part of these events have revealed the incredible power of Islam in Palestine. With the Almighty God’s grace, this movement that has begun in Palestine will progress and lead to the complete victory of the Palestinians.”

Speaking further, the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran explained that ” the formation of the Islamic system in Iran after many centuries and the formation of a government that is based on the mindset of political Islam is one of the aspects of Islam’s power.

Advertisement

“The Islamic Republic has become stronger day by day since its establishment and it will continue to become even stronger in the future,” he added.

Imam Khamenei also cited the fact that Islamic activities are increasing around the world on a daily basis.

“Today, the Islamic movement is expanding in different parts of the world such as Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. With God’s grace, the success of this movement will continue with greater strength,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei expressed satisfaction with Sheikh Zakzaky and his family, telling them, “You are the epitomes of those who truly fight for the cause of God and I hope you will continue with this endeavor.”

According to the statement, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife also expressed appreciation to Khamenei for his leadership.

Advertisement

“We hope that with your prayers and the efforts and endeavors of the Muslims, Islam will spread more and more every day, Sheikh Zakzaky said.