YULETIDE: Death Toll Climbs As Over 100 Bodies Recovered In Plateau Massacre

No fewer than 100 bodies have been recovered from 20 communities in Plateau State following a sequence of attacks between December 24 and 25 by some assailants.

According to Amnesty International, Nigeria, the death toll in the state has risen to “over 140, as more dead bodies of those who tried to escape the attacks are found by search teams.”

THE WHISTLER reported the heinous attacks on some Plateau communities on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas, LGAs.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Kassah, confirmed to the press that 113 bodies were recovered from the attacks.

“The attacks were well coordinated, no fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits.

“As I am talking to you, we have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than three hundred injured; some were taken to hospitals in Jos, some to hospitals in Barkin Ladi and others have been taken to hospitals in Bokkos,” Kassah said.

According to the Plateau Police Command, at least 12 villages were attacked in Bokkos LGA including Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

Equally, three villages in Barkin-Ladi LGA namely NTV, Hurum and Darawat were attacked.

“Findings from the assessment of the ugly incidents in Bokkos LGA revealed that the total number of villages attacked is 12, 221 houses were set ablaze, 27 motorcycles were burnt, eight motor-vehicles were burnt down and over 79 persons were killed. While, 17 deaths were recorded in Barkin-ladi LGA,” the police said.

The state government, while condemning the tragedy, directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the attackers and ensure they face the full force of the law.

Three days ago, 22 persons were killed in attacks on Mangu and Bokkos apart from eight persons that were killed in an attack on Du village of Kwall District, Rigwe Chiefdom, in October.

Plateau State has continued to record varying forms of insecurity with hundreds of residents killed since an ethno-religious crisis broke out in the state in 2001.

Between January and June alone, a total of 201 people were reported killed in 27 attacks in seven local government areas of the state, including Riyom, Bokkos, Jos South, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Mangu.