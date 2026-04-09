Iran Warns Of Sea Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned of potential sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, advising vessels to avoid main shipping lanes as tensions continue, even with a ceasefire with the U.S.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the IRGC Navy released a map marking a designated danger zone within the strategic waterway, raising fresh concerns over maritime safety in the Gulf.

Citing ongoing security risks, Iranian authorities urged ships to adopt an alternative route further north to prevent what they described as a “possible collision with sea mines.”

The recommended passage runs near Larak Island, off Iran’s southern coast.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, particularly for global energy supplies.

According to the International Energy Agency, nearly 30per cent of the world’s seaborne oil passed through the strait in 2023.

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Shipping through the narrow, 55-kilometre-wide corridor has been severely disrupted since the outbreak of hostilities, with Iran’s naval forces accused of deterring traffic through threats and attacks on tankers and cargo vessels.

The disruptions have contributed to rising global energy prices.

The warning comes shortly after a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump had made the reopening of the strait a key condition of the two-week truce.

However, reports suggest that Iran is seeking to impose tolls on vessels using routes close to its coastline.

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Since the ceasefire took effect on Wednesday night, shipping activity through the strait appears to remain limited, according to media reports and maritime tracking data.