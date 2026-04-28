White House Shooting: Suspect Targeted Trump, Cabinet Except FBI Chief

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A shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday left a Secret Service officer injured and led to the arrest of a California man accused of targeting President Donald Trump and senior administration officials in a manifesto that excluded FBI Director Kash Patel.

The incident occurred on April 25, 2026, at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual event was being held. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials were evacuated by the Secret Service after gunshots were fired near a security screening area outside the venue.

Officials said the suspect approached a security checkpoint leading into the event hall and opened fire while attempting to gain access to the building. A Secret Service officer wearing a ballistic vest was struck once in the chest before returning fire and wounding the suspect, who was then arrested at the scene. The injured officer is expected to recover. A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a .38 calibre semi-automatic pistol were recovered from the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a teacher and engineer from Torrance, California. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in computer science from California State University.

Court documents show Allen planned the attack weeks in advance and booked accommodation at the Washington Hilton on April 6, nearly three weeks before the event. He travelled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then onward to Washington, D.C., where he checked in a day before the dinner.

In a manifesto sent to his family shortly before the attack, Allen said Trump administration officials were his targets, listed from highest to lowest ranking. He, however, made an exception for FBI Director Kash Patel writing: “(not including Mr. Patel).”

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Investigators said the document, which runs over 1,000 words, also included apologies to family members and references to ideological motivations for the attack. Allen stated that he did not believe his actions conflicted with his Christian beliefs and suggested he would not target law enforcement unless necessary to reach his objectives.

Allen has been charged in a federal court with attempted assassination of the President of the United States, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and transportation of firearms across state lines with intent to commit a felony.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen travelled across the country with the intent to carry out an attack on the President, adding that the swift response of Secret Service personnel prevented a larger tragedy.

President Trump, speaking after the incident, said he was not alarmed by the gunfire, describing it as part of life in a “crazy world.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association described the incident as a “harrowing moment” and commended the Secret Service for its response. About 2,600 guests were in attendance, including senior government officials, journalists and public figures.

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China’s Foreign Ministry said it opposes and condemns acts of illegal violence.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an annual event attended by the U.S. president and senior officials alongside members of the media.

Allen is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.