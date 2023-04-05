Irate Okada Riders Kill Policeman In Lagos

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some irate motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly killed a policeman at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos during a class with the police.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Okada riders after murdering the policeman, made away with three rifles taken from police operatives.

Numbering about 100, they were seen brandishing dangerous weapons, leading to pandemonium in the area.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, before filing this report, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls.