Is This How You Want To Be Nigeria’s President? – Yul Edochie Under Fire After Welcoming Son With Mistress

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has come under fire from fans after a blogger forced him to reveal his alleged extramarital affair with a fellow actress which produced a child.

Edochie announced via his social media handles that he had welcomed a son with Judy Austin, barely three days after an Instagram gossip blog, Gist Lover, shared the actor’s photo hinting at the deployment.

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE.

“Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” the 40-year-old actor wrote on his social media pages.

Mr. Edochie already has four children with May Edochie and they’ve been married for about 17 years.

Commenting directly under her husband’s post, Mrs. Edochie simply wrote: “May God judge you both”. Below are some reactions from Nigerian Twitter users:

@roseokonkwo07: “If this is true, then I’m really disappointed. Like what happened to your beautiful wife May?”

@kinghenryfby: “Our future president, did your father marry two?”

@sleek_ngy: “I repeat, never you suffer from any man, they don’t deserve good things. I can vouch for that lady wouldn’t have looked his way as at the time the first wife married him.”

@therealsteve83: “So while Yul was directing movies with this lady, he was busy directing her in the ‘other room’ fear these actors.”

@joyozumba: “If this is true, no one is to be trusted again. And don’t bother coming out for President or counselor because we the social media Inlaw will not vote for you. You can’t be trusted. Thank you, sir.”

@jennifer.ndefo: “The audacity to do a public announcement. Total disrespect to your wife Tuehh.”