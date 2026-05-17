‘It Was Not My Turn’ — Cubana Chief Priest Says After Defeat

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Popular businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has admitted that his decision to withdraw from the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives race for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency was driven by the party’s zoning arrangement.

In a detailed statement shared on his Instagram page, the celebrity barman said, “It was not my turn,” acknowledging that the political structure within the constituency favoured Orlu Local Government Area to retain the seat for another term.

According to him, his decision followed consultations with Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and other party leaders, who reiterated the need to respect the existing zoning formula within the APC.

He explained that while he had genuine concerns about the quality of representation in the constituency, he chose to prioritise party discipline over personal ambition.

“I had to respect the zoning arrangement. The party made its position clear, and I aligned fully,” he said.

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Cubana Chief Priest stressed that contrary to speculation circulating online, he withdrew from the race before the primaries and did not participate in the process.

He described claims suggesting otherwise as false and politically motivated, accusing critics of spreading misinformation for attention.

“They are simply seeking relevance. I stepped down completely once the party took its decision,” he added.

Despite stepping aside, the businessman reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and pledged to continue mobilising grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“My commitment to the party remains strong. I will continue to work for the success of our great party and the Renewed Hope agenda,” he said.

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He also appealed to members of his City Boy Movement and supporters to remain calm and focused, insisting that his political ambition was driven by conviction and that he harbours no regrets over his decision.

“This journey is personal, and I am at peace with the choice I made,” he stated.

Cubana Chief Priest’s withdrawal had sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the circumstances surrounding his exit.