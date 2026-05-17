Fernandes Equals Assist Record As Man United Beat Awoniyi’s Forest

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Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record for assists in a season as Manchester United won an entertaining five-goal encounter with Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Fernandes registered his 20th assist of the campaign when his cross was converted by Bryan Mbeumo to give United a 3-1 lead, matching the record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with one league match still left to play this season.

The result also strengthened United’s impressive finish under interim manager Michael Carrick, who is yet to be officially confirmed as the club’s permanent manager.

United made a fast start through Luke Shaw, whose fifth-minute strike handed the hosts an early lead. It marked the defender’s first Premier League goal since January 2023 and only his fifth goal in all competitions for the club.

Forest responded through Morato, who headed home the equaliser before controversy followed moments later in the buildup to United’s second goal.

Diogo Dalot delivered a cross into the box for Mbeumo, whose control appeared to strike his upper arm before his effort deflected kindly into the path of Matheus Cunha, who finished first time.

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Referee Michael Salisbury initially awarded the goal and maintained his decision after a lengthy VAR review conducted by official Matthew Donohue, ruling that the ball had come off Mbeumo’s hip rather than his arm.

The extended delay drew loud boos from supporters inside Old Trafford.

Fernandes eventually reached the assist milestone after previously seeing Mbeumo squander earlier opportunities created by the Portuguese midfielder.

The United captain had looked frustrated earlier in the match when Mbeumo failed to convert a clear chance, while another attempt from the Cameroon international struck the post in the first half.

Forest reduced the deficit late on through Morgan Gibbs-White, setting up a tense finish, but the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

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The match also carried emotional significance for Casemiro, who received a standing ovation from supporters after being substituted for Mason Mount nine minutes from time in what appeared to be a farewell appearance at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder looked visibly emotional as he walked off the pitch, acknowledging team-mates and supporters.

Joshua Zirkzee nearly added a fourth goal for United late in the game, but the hosts comfortably held on to seal victory on a day dominated by Fernandes’ record-equalling achievement and Casemiro’s emotional reception.