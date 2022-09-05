‘It’s Hogwash’-Reactions Trial Suspension Of Eastern Rail Line Over Insecurity By FG

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The suspension of the Eastern Rail Line by the federal government over alleged insecurity and vandalism is ‘hogwash’, a commentator on national issues, Ambrose Igboke, told THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Recall that transport minister Mu’azu Sambo last week said insecurity and vandalism led to the suspension of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line.

The minister had said China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCEC), the contractor handling the project, complained about attacks on its workers along the Abia State axis. According to him, the insecurity informed the suspension of work until further notice.

Sambo stated that “I am very displeased by these acts, and I condemned it in strong terms. In the history of Nigeria, no administration has invested more in rail infrastructure like the present administration.

“I call on the media and judiciary to collaborate with the ministry to ensure that these economic saboteurs are not only exposed but prosecuted and sentenced speedily to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Reacting, Mr Igboke questioned why similar projects did not stop in the North East under the region’s insecurity.

According to him, “This is hogwash. The insecurity in the North East did not prevent them from building a railway line through Katsina to Kano, Maiduguri, and Niger.”

Also speaking, the founder of Maka Odimma Ndigbo, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, said suspending the project based on insecurity is ‘a lame excuse’.

In his words, “That is a lame excuse. The most insecure parts of the country are experiencing massive road and rail projects. The government should think of a better lie to tell Nigerians. How secure is the route to Niger Republic if I may ask?”