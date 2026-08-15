I’ve Voted Since Awolowo, Don’t Give Up – 97-Yr-Old Tells Nigerians

A 97-year-old great-grandfather, Isaac Adeniran Adesanmi, has described voting as his civic duty, insisting he participates in every election that comes up.

Adesanmi was among the elderly voters who turned out at NUD Primary School, Collation Centre, Unit 1, Ward 4, Ilase Ijesa, in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, to cast their ballots, brought to the polling unit by his relations to exercise his franchise.

His accreditation was, however, delayed after the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) initially failed to capture his facial features and fingerprints.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appealed to him for patience and assured him the process would be retried.

Speaking in an interview, Pa Adesanmi, whose number on the voters list is 116, said his voting history stretches back to the era of the late Obafemi Awolowo.

“I am 97 year old and I started voting during the time of Awolowo. I always vote anytime election comes up. I have been voting in Kaduna before I came back home,” he said.

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Urging young Nigerians to embrace their civic responsibility, he warned that staying away from the polls would cost them the leadership they desire.

“I will advise youths to vote because if they do not, the kind of leaders they want will not be there,” he said.

He also had a broader appeal to Nigerians, encouraging them to remain committed to the electoral process regardless of the circumstances.

“My message for Nigerians is to continue to vote at all cost and vote for the people they like,” he said.

Asked what he expected from whoever emerges winner of the election, the nonagenarian had a simple charge for the eventual victor.

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“I want them to do as they promise,” he said.