Tinubu Defends Gbajabiamila Against ‘Campaigns Of Calumny’ After Allegations Of Selling Appointments

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Femi-Gbajabiamila-and-Bola-Tinubu
L-R President Bola Tinubu and Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives

President Bola Tinubu has passed a vote of confidence in his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, in the wake of allegations that he sold some government appointments.

An online newspaper (not THE WHISTLER) reported that loyalists of President Tinubu had accused Gbajabiamila of replacing some of the President’s appointment choices with his own.

The allegations, which had sparked reactions in political circles, included claims that Gbajabiamila had manipulated the appointment of the Ekiti Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) by replacing the President’s choice with the name of a former commissioner from the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

President Tinubu, however, addressed the allegations during today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

“First of all, let me reiterate to all of you that I’ve heard the stories flying around. Mistakes will be made and perfection is only for God Almighty,” Tinubu stated, adding “I have 100% confidence in the integrity of my chief of staff, RT Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla. All campaigns of calumny against him must stop. If I make mistakes, I’m ready to own up to it.”

Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives before he was appointed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff in June 2023. He had served for 20 years as the member representing the Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

