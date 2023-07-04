JAMB Slams Three-Year Ban On Mmesoma For Alleged Forgery Of UTME Result

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has slammed a three-year ban against Mmesoma Ejikeme, the examination candidate who allegedly falsely inflated her exam scores.

It insisted that the result being paraded by the student is fake and that its system cannot be compromised.

The board made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday.

Ejikeme shared a video to social media on Monday, stating that the result in question is not forged and that she rightfully obtained the score of 362 as she has always been a brilliant student.

The JAMB spokesman however, said the video was stage-managed and that Ejikeme revealed the rightful owner of the result when she said that the QR code on the result slip showed the actual owner of the said result.

“To witness the unassailable position of the Board regarding this obvious falsehood, the general public is, therefore, urged to endeavour to scan the QR code on the result slip to see its actual owner before it was mutilated”, the board stated.

“It is to be noted that the QR code encapsulates the UTME result of each candidate, hence, what is on the result sheet is nothing other than the interpretation of the information on this QR code.

“Similarly, the public is also invited to ponder on the fact that out of all the candidates that sat the 2023 UTME, only Ms. Ejikeme Mmesoma parades the obsolete ‘Notification of Result.’

“The board remains unperturbed by this unfortunate development as this is not the first time such fraudulent claims have been made. As such, Nigerians are urged to recall numerous occasions where the Board was sued for billions of naira only for the lawyers to later apologise profusely for their clients’ misadventure,” the statement read.

The board then said that it has barred her from sitting the examination for the next three years, in line with its established procedures, and has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result.

JAMB stated that the case has been handed over to security agencies for proper investigation, adding that “the truth would manifest and the Board vindicated.”