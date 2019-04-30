JAMB To Review 687 CBT Centres’ Reports Before Releasing UTME Results

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, ( JAMB) has said it will review the reports of 687 Computer-Based Test, CBT centres before releasing the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

This was announced by the Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Benjamin attributed the delay in releasing the results to fraudulent practices by some candidates.

Advertisement

Recall that the board had said it will only release the 2019 UTME results after undergoing thorough screening to identify and apprehend examination cheats. The board had also said the result will be released yesterday 29th of April ,2019.

The UTME was conducted between April 11 and 17.

Benjamin said some candidates abused some of the innovations introduced by the board, making it necessary to properly screen the UTME results to ensure that the board does not release the results of a compromised examination.

He said: “We are comparing reports from the field, and as soon as we finish – either today or tomorrow – we will commence the process of releasing the results.

“We are collecting reports from 687 centres. The results will be released as soon as we finish what we are doing.”

Advertisement

He said the board will investigate issues bordering on biometric failure during the conduct of the examination.

Benjamin said the board will look into it as soon as it finishes releasing the UTME results to ensure that candidates with genuine biometric issues are not made to suffer.

According to him, if a candidate could be captured during registration, there is nothing stopping the fingerprints of such candidate from being captured during the examination.

“As soon as we finish releasing results, we will look into it. If there is any candidate with genuine reason, we will see what we can do.

“We will investigate all issues of biometric verification. If we find the cases to be genuine, we will do the needful,” he said.