Japa, Trenches, 6 Other Slangs That Rocked The Streets In 2022

Nigerians are always showing their creativity in whatever they do. From music to movies, comedies, and sensational social media memes and slang, Nigerians are among the most imaginative and most hilarious people on earth.

Young Nigerians have shown their comic sides in the Year 2022 by inventing hilarious slangs that have taken over the streets and social media.

THE WHISTLER has been able to identify some slangs that trended this year. Below are a number of them:

Japa

This is a Nigerian slang derived from the Yoruba language which simply means ‘to run swiftly’ out of a situation. This slang became a big thing this year as Nigeria recorded a high population of its citizens relocating to other countries, with the United Kingdom experiencing more influx.

Trenches

This is one of the most popular slangs on social media, it refers to a crime-ridden area or hood known for its crimes and violence.

The slang trended more during BBNaija Season 7 when housemates were split into two different houses.

Island Trenches

Many fans of the reality show compared the two houses of the reality show with one named Trench while the other is Island.

Woto Woto

This street slang is mostly used in the South-South region of Nigeria. it means ‘plenty’ or ‘in excess.

Its meaning is dependent on the way it’s used in a sentence. In the sentence “ I will give you woto woto,” it means you will be seriously dealt with. But in another context, “ you wan collect Woto Woto” means you want to collect a thing to its fullest.

However, most Nigerians use it relative to fighting by saying “If you desire trouble, I’ll give you woto woto”.

Your Face Show, Your Shoe Shine

The slang ‘Your Face Show Your Shoe Shine” has been one of the most used slangs since 2021. It became popular after the emergence of the hit movie ‘Selina Tested.’

This slang is basically complimentary. It aims at celebrating and showering accolades on people who have made giant strides in their various fields and endeavours.

Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni

“Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni” is a slang a lot of Nigerians use, but it recently became a trending slang after it was turned into a gospel tune by a Port Harcourt-based singer, Austine De Bull.

The slang phrase means “Are you kidding me?” “or “Are you serious?”.

Las Las, Na Everybody Go Chop Breakfast

Thanks to Burna Boy for giving the slang popularity, now Nigerians have another way to announce their relationship breakup and their many other rejections.

Help Help Me, E Dey Carry Me Dey Go Where I No know

You know when something has a direction and at the same time does not have a direction? That’s how Nigerians express that type of thing. When a situation, person, or thing is turning on its own and they no longer understand it or feel helpless, they say something is driving them to where dem no know.

Sapa

This slang populated the streets of social media and people also used it to sing.

It is a term used in Pidgin English to describe a state of being extremely broke or poor, usually after spending extravagantly.

Ewee!

We bet some Nigerians might have forgotten this slang despite using it alot in 2022.

The slang became a hit after actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki, made the iconic reaction in one of the movies he starred in.

Nigerians mostly used this slang when there are situations that are too tough to handle.